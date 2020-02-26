Macaulay Culkin cast in Season 10 of “American Horror Story”

The cast for the next season of “American Horror Story” was revealed Wednesday, and it contains one surprising new member. Macaulay Culkin, who first rose to fame for playing Kevin McCallister in the “Home Alone” franchise, will join “AHS” for its 10th season.

In a somber video posted to Instagram, series creator and showrunner Ryan Murphy revealed the new and returning cast members. The video featured no other details about the plot or release date, but it did include a gloomy shot of the ocean, set to the song “Dead of Night” by Orville Peck.

Two main cast members, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, will return after missing last season for the first time. Joining them will be Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Culkin most recently appeared as a guest star in Hulu’s comedy series “Dollface.” Every other actor featured in the video has appeared in at least one previous season of “AHS.”

Culkin’s role will mark his first time as a series regular in a live-action TV show. He recently gave a rare in-depth interview to “Esquire,” in which he discussed his break from acting.

“I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” Culkin said. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it. What’s a good analogy. ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of s***, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I’d have to crawl through a tube of s***. And you know what? I’ve built a really nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells nice. You know? It’s plush.”

Previous themes for the series include “Murder House,” “Asylum,” “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel,” Roanoke,” “Cult,” “Apocalypse” and most recently, “1984.” Earlier this year, “AHS” secured a three-season renewal, ensuring its survival at least through Season 13.