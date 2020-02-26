Guns and drugs seizure in Bledsoe County

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A report of a stolen vehicle ends with the seizure of drugs and guns in Bledsoe County.

It happened on Sunday when Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Brayton Road.

The home owner gave consent to search the property, and a male subject was located hiding in an out building.

Investigators say that person had felony amounts of narcotic drugs in his possession, along with 26 loaded firearms around the area where he was hiding.

Several stolen vehicles were also removed from the property.

Bledsoe County has not named the male suspect yet, but he is being held at the Bledsoe County Detention Center awaiting bond.