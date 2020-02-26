Five Tennessee Vols Hope to Make Their Mark at NFL Combine

(utsports.com) INDIANAPOLIS – Five Tennessee Vols are set to take the next step in their football careers as the annual NFL Scouting Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Linebackers Daniel Bituli and Darrell Taylor, wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings and tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson are all in Indianapolis for the week-long event.

NFL Network and NFL.com will air live primetime coverage all weekend. Live results are available at NFL.com/combine.

Bituli, a 2019 second-team All-SEC selection who racked up 266 career tackles, tied for the longest wingspan among linebackers who measured in (6 feet, 11 3/8 inches). Callaway, Jennings and Wood-Anderson will all go through on-field drills Thursday. Taylor will not participate in drills or workouts as he recovers from injury. Players have the opportunity to participate in the drills of their choosing.

It marks the fourth straight year the Vols have sent five or more participants to the NFL Combine. Tennessee is one of just four SEC programs and nine Power 5 schools to send multiple wide receivers to the event this year. A full schedule of the event is below:

Vols NFL Combine On-Field Schedule (all times Eastern, players can choose which drills to participate in)

Thursday, Feb. 27

4 p.m. – Marquez Callaway, Dominick Wood-Anderson 40-yard dash

4:30 p.m. – Marquez Callaway, Dominick Wood-Anderson position drills

5:30 p.m. – Marquez Callaway, Dominick Wood-Anderson vertical jump

6 p.m. – Marquez Callaway, Dominick Wood-Anderson broad jump

6:30 p.m. – Jauan Jennings vertical jump

7 p.m. – Jauan Jennings broad jump

8:30 p.m. – Jauan Jennings 40-yard dash

9 p.m. – Jauan Jennings position drills

Saturday, Feb. 29

6:30 p.m. – Daniel Bituli vertical jump

7 p.m. – Daniel Bituli broad jump

7:30 p.m. – Daniel Bituli 40-yard dash

8:30 p.m. – Daniel Bituli position drills