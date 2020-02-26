CFC Wearing Special ‘Owners Jerseys’ For Season Opener

The Chattanooga FC begins a new chapter this Saturday.

The team heads to Oakland for the first official professional match.

The Boys in Blue will don white kits to start the season with a special twist.

CFC will wear “Owners Jerseys” — which list the names of all 3,200 owners from all 50 states and 30 countries. This will be the only match the team will wear the jerseys. Head coach Peter Fuller says this will be a great tribute to the shareholders. He believes being a professional club will increase CFC’s brand even more.

Said Fuller: “It increases our brand outside of the greater Chattanooga area. I think this now takes us into, makes us a little bit more nationwide. Anytime you’re in a nationwide professional league, that’s always going to happen. I think it gives our owners that are outside of our area an opportunity to watch us play.”

Twenty five owners from California came out to watch CFC against Napa Valley last year. Coach Fuller is expecting a similar number in the almost sold out crowd at Oakland Saturday at 8 eastern.