Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – February 25th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Little Milder Today, But There Is More Cold Weather Ahead!



Showers will move off to the East as we head through the morning, but we will still have to deal with lots of clouds, fog, and some light drizzle. Lows will hold into the upper 40’s and slowly rise through the morning.

This Afternoon: Drier and milder, especially later in the day with clouds decreasing. Some afternoon sunshine will get our highs back in the low & mid 60’s… that’ll feel more like spring!

Overnight: Becoming mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low 40’s, and we will see a few areas of fog once again. SIDE NOTE: Weather like this, especially during the early morning hours, will bring deer out in droves! Allow extra travel time & braking distance, and lookout out for the area wildlife.

Expect clouds with a few passing showers for tomorrow (Wednesday) and cooler afternoon highs – essentially between 50-52. It’ll be colder Wednesday night with mountain flurries and lows near 30.

We’re expecting colder weather expected for the rest of the week. Highs will drop into the 40’s on Thursday through Saturday with below normal temperatures expected through the upcoming weekend. A few light rain or snow showers possible Friday and Saturday but this is looking minor at this time.

57 & 36 are our seasonal highs and lows.

