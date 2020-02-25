Stocks rebound after Monday’s rout on coronavirus fears

Stocks stabilized on Tuesday after a steep selloff yesterday sparked by fears that the widening coronavirus outbreak could dent the global economy.

Investors were spooked after countries including South Korea and Italy reported more cases this week, including Europe’s first significant cluster of cases in northern Italy.

- Advertisement -

The Dow rose 170 points to 28,131 in early trading, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 59 points to 9,280 and the S&P 500 rose 10 points to 3,236. Those gains didn’t erase the losses incurred in Monday’s rout, when stocks in the S&P 500 lost nearly $965 billion in market value. The stocks suffering the biggest declines yesterday included airline stocks, with shares of American Airlines and Delta Air Lines falling 8.5% and 6.2%, respectively.

South Korea’s roughly 1,000 cases and 10 confirmed deaths pushed the global tally of cases over 80,000 and the death toll closer to 3,000. On Tuesday, Iran also reported more deaths from the disease, amid fears the Islamic clerics who run the country could be under-reporting cases there. Worldwide economic growth could plunge more than $1 trillion if the disease continues to spread and becomes a global pandemic, according to Oxford Economics.

“Global equity markets finally got the memo yesterday that the global economic impact of policy measures to contain China’s coronavirus outbreak will be really, really big,” Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics told investors in a note.

Coronavirus fears affect stock market

It’s not unusual for the market to regain ground after a selloff, with investors looking to buy stocks at lower prices. But it’s unclear what the long-term impact of the disease could be on global markets, although some analysts suggested any rally could be short-lived given the widening impact on supply chains, with China’s factories struggling to reopen.

“What is becoming clearer by the hour, is the disruption from coronavirus to business globally, in the form of supply chain bottlenecks and falling sales,” wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA. “Against that backdrop, any short-term rallies in asset markets, are likely to be just that, short.”

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

President Donald Trump on Monday tried to tamp down fears about the coronavirus spreading in the U.S., saying in a tweet that the situation is “very much under control in the USA. … Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

The Trump administration has asked Congress for an additional $2.5 billion to prepare in case of a widespread outbreak and to assist other nations.

Among Tuesday’s top-performing stocks are Home Depot, which rose 2% in early trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Tech stocks including Apple and Amazon also rose, gaining about 1% and 0.6%, respectively.