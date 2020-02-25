Ringgold Girls Back in Elite Eight For First Time Since 1986

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Ringgold girls basketball team didn’t look elite to start the year, but they persevered to make the elite eight.

The Lady Tigers host Beach Wednesday night for a ticket to the state final four.

The start of the season for Ringgold was like an amusement park ride, minus the amusement.

Said senior Shelby Cole:”It was just a roller coaster. Up and down. We just couldn’t figure out anything.”

Said head coach Margaret Stockburger:”We were 7-8 going into the Christmas break. We just let them do some talking to get maybe some things off their chest and what their feelings were. The coaches kind of did the same thing, and then from that point on, it has been. They’ve played really well.”

Yeah..the team took off on a 12 game winning streak.

Said senior Rachel Akers:”I think my mom told me at one point. She was telling us like we haven’t lost at all in January. I was like. What?”

Now Ringgold is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986.

Said Akers:”At first I was like okay, whatever, but now that I think about it, I’m like wow, that’s pretty special. Nobody especially like 2,000’s era. Nobody has done that before yet, so we kind of broke the mold. 2020 baby. (chuckles) It’s the year.”

Reporter:”You’re reppin’ the softball shirt.”

Said Akers:”Oh yeah.”

Reporter:”They won a state championship.”

Said Akers looking at the shirt:”State bound. Can you see that?”

Yeah nine players from the Ringgold state championship softball team last fall are on the basketball team, and Coach Stockburger says that pays dividends.

Said Stockburger:”When they went to the state tournament, they lost that first game. They had to dig deep and come all the way back through. I think with them doing that that probably has had some impact on this basketball program as well.”

Said Cole:”We just. We want two rings.”

And Ringgold will be amped up Wednesday night.

Said Akers:”My teammates. We walk around school now, and we’re just like, hey, game day is coming up. The game is coming up, which never. I mean we did that, but it was never like hey, we’re like state game. We need to win this game.”