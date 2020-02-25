Mom Megan Boswell speaks publicly about the Amber Alert mystery

BLOUNTVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The mother of the missing Amber Alert girl in northeast Tennessee is speaking for the first time publicly.

Megan Boswell was interviewed by WJHL-TV on Monday.

She says her mother was babysitting 15 month old Evelyn and took her to a campground in Virginia. This was before Christmas.

Reporter: “When did you know something was seriously wrong?”

Megan Boswell: “Just when she left and took off and just didn’t answer her phone… The person that is in Mendota has had her the whole time.”

She complains that the TBI did not take her story about the campground seriously enough.

She also says he mother threatened her not to talk to the police.

The grandmother has since been arrested with her boyfriend in North Carolina.

After the interview aired, the TBI told the station they searched the campground and found nothing there. They still believe the grandmother has information on where Evelyn is.

Boswell also confirmed in the interview that her family are gypsies.

“My dad’s very proud of that, you know, but he’s just mad about all the rumors going around like trashing them cause like we’re not a cult, you know what I mean, we’re not like, nothing like that at all.”

Investigators are still confused about why it took so long to report Evelyn’s disappearance.

Today, after the interview, Boswell contacted the TV station again on Facebook to say she could not take a polygraph test to prove her story because she is pregnant.

But the Sheriff’s Office says they never asked her to and the TBI says they have not scheduled any such test for her.