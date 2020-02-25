Golden Apple: Brian Ailey

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Brian Ailey uses music to reach his students.

The Hixson Middle School teacher helps inspire his kids to get creative.

- Advertisement -

He loves to let his students be themselves, through music.

“Why music? Why not. Music is the best thing on the planet. Music is a fair and glorious gift of God, and I am so blessed to be able to share my love for music with these students.”

Ailey is the Chorus Director at Hixson Middle School, but he’s actually been a teacher for 30 years.

He has a passion for his job, and helping students.

“They can interpret music through my guidance for themselves. And they do become more creative in here.”

Students say Ailey makes music a fun subject.

His hard work has earned him this week’s Golden Apple Award.