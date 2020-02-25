Golden Apple: Brian Ailey

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Brian Ailey uses music to reach his students.
The Hixson Middle School teacher helps inspire his kids to get creative.
- Advertisement -
He loves to let his students be themselves, through music.
“Why music? Why not. Music is the best thing on the planet. Music is a fair and glorious gift of God, and I am so blessed to be able to share my love for music with these students.”
Ailey is the Chorus Director at Hixson Middle School, but he’s actually been a teacher for 30 years.
He has a passion for his job, and helping students.
“They can interpret music through my guidance for themselves. And they do become more creative in here.”
Students say Ailey makes music a fun subject.
His hard work has earned him this week’s Golden Apple Award.