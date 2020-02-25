Father pleads guilty to wreck that killed his son

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A father entered a guilty plea today for a wreck that killed his son in 2018.

Ronard Ketrone Neal was driving a car when he ran into the back of an 18 wheeler at the I-75 split.

His son, Shakeem Reed, was killed in the crash and another passenger severely injured.

Prosecutors say Neal was drunk at the time, registering .117 Blood Alcohol Limit (almost 1 1/2 the legal limit).

He pleaded guilty today to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony reckless endangerment, DUI and retaliation for past actions.

Judge Don Poole accepted the plea deal and sentenced Neal to 10 years in prison.