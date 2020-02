LaFayette, GA-(WDEF) Cross Creek rallied from a 31-16 halftime deficit to beat LaFayette 58-55 on Tuesday night in the Elite Eight. The Razorbacks size gave the Ramblers fits in the second half. LaFayette had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but they turned it over before getting off a three point shot. Asa Deal led the Ramblers with 18 points.