Braves Freddie Freeman Sidelined by Irritation in Right Elbow

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) – Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman wasn’t in the Braves’ starting lineup because of irritation in his right elbow. Freeman felt discomfort Monday and again Tuesday. Braves manager Brian Snitker says he is not sure how long Freeman will be out. Freeman had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Oct. 18. The entire right elbow joint was cleaned during the procedure, which included removing three fragmented loose bodies and cleaning up multiple bone spur formations. Freeman played with the injury for part of last season.

