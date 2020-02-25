5 European nations report virus cases with Italy link

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) – Five European countries announced cases of COVID-19 disease Tuesday in people who had recently traveled from the Lombardy region in Italy. For Switzerland, Austria and Croatia it was the first confirmed cases in those countries. Germany and France, which had previously reported cases, confirmed new infections in people who had visited Italy. A fast-growing cluster emerged in Lombardy last week. Herbert Kickl of Austria’s opposition far-right Freedom Party immediately called for border crossings to be “reduced to a minimum.” But Italy’s health minister said after meeting with counterparts from neighboring countries including Austria that they had agreed closing borders would be “inappropriate.”

