Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – February 24th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Get Ready For Another Wet Start For The Week, & Some Significant Temperature Changes!



Cloudy with a few showers moving in from the West through the morning. It won’t be quite as chilly with lows in the low & mid 40’s.

This Afternoon: Cloudy, wet, and cooler for Monday as more rain moving in. Highs will stay in the low 50’s. Showers will move off to the East Monday night with drier and milder weather tomorrow.

Tuesday: Clouds early, rain tapering off, and we’ll see highs in the low 60’s. A few passing showers return Wednesday, and a slim possibility of that light rain ending as a few snow showers (mainly in the higher elevations).

Colder weather moving in for the rest of the week. Highs will drop into the 40’s on Thursday with below normal temperatures expected through the upcoming weekend.

57 & 36 are our seasonal highs and lows.

