The Weather Team plays firefighter for a day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Some of you had a chance to meet Chattanooga firefighters, and the News 12 weather team today.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has a recap.

- Advertisement -

The Storm Team 12 was out and about today with the Chattanooga Fire Station #1 along with community members who stopped by to talk severe weather emergencies.

We gave out free Tennessee Aquarium Tickets and weather radios to those who stopped by.

Danielle Moss got an exclusive try on with the firefighter’s official uniform.

“This gear is so heavy, its about 70 pounds so its very weighted down.”

“In order for them to graduate from the academy, they have to do it under 2 minutes. There is a lot of clips, there’s a lot of zippers, so it’s very hard for them to get used to it. One of the firefighters told me that is just takes a lot of reps.”

Danielle had lots of fun getting to be a firefighter for a day.

Today marks the first day in Tennessee’s Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week.

“Flooded water is a big issue for us. We just recently had a call where we had to make a rescue where someone drove in flooded waters and they are dangerous.”

The Fire Station urges people to have working smoke detectors, a way to get severe weather warnings, and a home evacuation plan in case of an emergency.

“When the weatherperson tells you to seek shelter, that’s not when to make the plan, you should already have the plan and implement it immediately.”

The Fire Department is hiring and you can submit an application through the city website by the end of the month.