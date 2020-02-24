The story behind Mardi Bra

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga organization hosts a lingerie party for homeless women.

This afternoon, the Salvation Women’s Auxiliary put on Mardi Bra.

Donated bras, panties and toiletries were handed out to women in need.

Woman also could choose from a variety of purses.

They also had food and Mardi Gras themed treats.

Organizers say they created this event after finding out bras are rarely donated.

Claudette Andrews says it’s because they are often pricey or forgotten.

“They get to shop and pick out what they want, not just someone hand it to them. And I think that makes them feel. We love to shop. All ladies love to shop. We want them to do manicures and like I said, just have a great day.”

Organizers say the need is all year around.

They encourage people to drop off donations at the Salvation Army.