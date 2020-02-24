Origin Story of the SUV Wowing the Auto Industry and Consumers Alike [Video]

Posted: January 22, 2020 | Word Count: 55
From day one, the Kia Telluride was a runaway success and the awards and accolades keep piling up. The Telluride was the first Kia vehicle specifically designed and engineered in the U.S., for the U.S. market. Today we’re taking a look at how the Telluride came to be from design to production.
