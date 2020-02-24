My Best Me Health Tip: Aspartame and Other Sweeteners

There’s so many different sweeteners including aspartame and stevia. The simplest thing to do with them is to not touch them. If your doctors suggest those products, take them in moderation. Remember, they’re chemically made to replace sugar.

In place of sugar, you can always use honey. It’s a better option as well as cane sugar in moderation. As long as you check with your doctor and gives you okay, but the side effects are horrendous including migraines to inflammation of your joints to cramps and digestive issues.

So be careful when you use this sweetness. For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.