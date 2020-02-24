Georgia Names Bama Strength Coach Scott Cochran New Special Teams Coordinator

(georgiadogs.com) ATHENS, Ga. — Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart announced that Georgia football has hired Scott Cochran to be the team’s Special Teams Coordinator on Monday.

Cochran, who is a two-time National Strength Coach of the Year, was hired to the Bulldogs’ staff after spending 13 years at Alabama as the Tide’s head strength and conditioning coach.

- Advertisement -

“Ask anyone who’s been around him, Scott’s passion and energy is contagious,” said Smart. “Special Teams Coordinator is a great fit as he’ll be working with all position groups. His knowledge and experience elevates our entire program, and we’re excited to welcome the Cochran family to Athens.”

Cochran was on Nick Saban’s staff for all six national titles, as he served as an assistant at LSU in 2003. Nationally regarded as one of the best in the area of strength and conditioning, Cochran received one of the highest honors in his field when he was named the 2011 Samson Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year, as featured in American Football Quarterly. He earlier was named the Samson Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year following the 2008 season.

Smart and Cochran both began their Alabama careers in 2007 and spent nine years together before Smart left to take his current position in Athens. While at Alabama, Cochran implemented an offseason workout plan before spring practice each year, which included the well-known “Fourth Quarter Program” to help players develop physically and prepare for upcoming practices.

On the way to the 2009 national championship, Alabama won the fourth quarter by an astounding scoring margin of 121-32. The Tide continued the trend of finishing in 2011, as it again dominated the fourth quarter en route to the program’s second national championship in three years with a 111-18 fourth-quarter scoring margin. A third title in four years proved strong in the fourth quarter as well posting a 118-47 advantage. The 2015 team won the fourth quarter 138-80 while the 2017 title team boasted 97-47 advantage.

Cochran joined the Alabama staff in 2007 after spending three seasons with the New Orleans Hornets of the NBA as an assistant strength coach. While with the Hornets from 2004-06, Cochran’s duties included assisting with the exercise and strength conditioning programs to help players achieve and maintain optimal fitness throughout the NBA season. With the Hornets, he worked with NBA standouts Chris Paul, Baron Davis, David West and Tyson Chandler.

Prior to joining the Hornets staff, Cochran worked for his alma mater LSU as an assistant strength coach in 2003 (13-1, BCS national champions) and 2004 (9-3, Capital One Bowl). He was a graduate assistant in Baton Rouge, La., from 2001-03. Cochran returned to LSU after starting his career in the strength and conditioning field at University Laboratory High School in Baton Rouge. He held that position from 1998-2001 before returning to LSU as a graduate assistant for all sports from 2001-03. Cochran then was hired on to the full-time staff for the 2003-04 season.