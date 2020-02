CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A fourth suspect has now been arrested in a murder from last fall in Chattanooga.

20 year old Darrell Hill was gunned down on Dahlia Street on September 12th.

The day afterwards, police had previously arrested three juveniles, two girls ages 16 and 17 plus a male who was 17.

Investigators found their fourth suspect in Detroit, Michigan.

James Terrell Holmes-Hamilton faces charges of Felony Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

He is 28 years old.