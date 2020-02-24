Etowah police chief fired over domestic assault charges

ETOWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – The city of Etowah has fired their police chief who faces charges from over the weekend.

McMinn County deputies responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning on County Road 461.

The woman said she had suffered a cut on her face during a fight with her boyfriend.

Eric Armstrong had left the scene before deputies arrived.

“Our officers checked several locations but were unsuccessful in locating him all day on Sunday, nor last night,” said Sheriff Joe Guy.

His officers have sworn out a warrant against the chief for Assault by Domestic Violence.

“We hope we are able to speak with him today. It is difficult to deal with a domestic situation involving a law enforcement officer, especially someone you have worked your whole career with, but the incident must be investigated as any other domestic incident.”

But the city manager from Etowah has already acted.

He fired Armstrong first thing Monday morning and appointed Detective Jim Shaw as the Interim.