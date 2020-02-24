More developments in Evelyn Boswell Amber Alert

WILKESBORO, North Carolina (WDEF) We have more information today on the disappearance of 15 month old Eveyln Boswell, but still no idea where she is.

Last week, we told you that investigators had found the vehicle and suspects they wanted to talk to in the case.

It turns out that couple is the missing girl’s grandmother and her boyfriend.

Angela Boswell and William McCloud appeared in court this morning after their arrest in North Carolina.

But they are not charged with Evelyn’s disappearance.

Police say they were driving a stolen BMW when they were found.

Neither were in handcuffs this morning in court. Authorities plan to extradite them back to northeast Tennessee.

The timeline of when the toddler disappeared is still a mystery.

Family members have given various times from Thanksgiving to after Christmas on the last time she was seen.

But authorities were only informed last week.

This afternoon, the TBI posted new family video of Evelyn in hopes it will trigger more tips.

As of last night, they had received more than 375 tips.