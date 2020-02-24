Bradley Central Bearettes Beat East Hamilton For 10th Straight District Title

Charleston, TN-(WDEF-TV) The top ranked Bradley Central girls basketball team beat East Hamilton 68-43 in the finals of their district tournament on Monday night at Walker Valley High School. It was the Bearettes 10th consecutive district championship. Bradley Central got off to a fast start hitting 66.7 percent of their shots in the first quarter. East Hamilton saw McDonald’s All American Madison Hayes go to the bench early in the first half with three fouls. The Bearettes promptly out-scored East Hamilton 19-2 in the second quarter to build a commanding 38-7 lead at halftime. Anna Walker led Bradley with 26 points, while teammate Anna Muhonen added 14 on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor. Madison Hayes scored only 3 points in the first half, but she added 28 in the second half to finish with a game high 31 points.