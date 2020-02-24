Auschwitz Museum upset at scene in Amazon series ‘Hunters’

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – The museum of the Nazi German Auschwitz death camp is objecting to a scene in the new Amazon series “Hunters” that shows a murderous game of human chess being played. It says no such thing took place at the camp. The museum that guards historic facts and the memory of the victims tweeted that inventing fake scenes is foolish, encourages Holocaust deniers and is disrespectful of the victims. A museum spokesman said Monday that the writers of “Hunters” did not contact the museum to check facts. “Hunters” is a story about a post-World War II hunt for Nazi war criminals in New York.

