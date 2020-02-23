Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – February 23rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Get Ready For Another Wet Start To The Week!

Cloudy with a few showers moving in from the West, especially after midnight. Not as chilly with lows in the low 40’s.

- Advertisement -

Cloudy, wet, and cool for Monday with more rain moving in. Highs will stay in the low 50’s. Showers will move off to the East Monday night with drier and milder weather Tuesday with highs in the low 60’s. A few passing showers return Wednesday with colder weather moving in for the rest of the week. Highs will drop into the 40’s on Thursday with below normal temperatures expected through next weekend.

57 & 36 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.