Chattanooga Police Investigating a deadly car crash.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says one person is dead after a single car crash on Saturday night.

The car crash happened at the 5100 block of Central Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

Investigators say they were able to determine the Honda Civic was traveling south on Central Avenue when it left the road and hit a utility pole.

Police say when they arrived the 50 year-old driver was unresponsive and entrapped inside the vehicle.

Chattanooga Police say the man died after being transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information about this accident, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.

You can remain anonymous.