Box office goes ‘Sonic’ again but hears ‘Call of the Wild’

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The hedgehog edged the sled dog by a nose at the box office. “Sonic: The Hedgehog” zoomed to the top of the box office with a take of $26.3 million in its second weekend while audiences also heard “The Call of the Wild” as the Harrison Ford CGI dog flick finished a close second with $24.8 million. It was a strong weekend for both films, with each outperforming expectations and overcoming early doubts about design problems. At a time of year when R-rated films often dominated, the two PG-rated movies exploited a void in the family market.

