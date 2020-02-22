Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – February 23rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Clouds, But Still Dry Sunday, Wet For Monday!

Increasing clouds, but continued dry through Sunday. It will stay on the cool side with highs near 55. Becoming cloudy with a few showers moving in from the West, especially after midnight. Not as chilly with lows in the low 40’s.

Cloudy, wet, and cool for Monday with more rain moving in. Highs will stay in the low 50’s. Showers will move off to the East Monday night with drier and milder weather Tuesday with highs near 65. A few passing showers return Wednesday with colder weather moving in for the rest of the week.

57 & 36 are our seasonal highs and lows.

