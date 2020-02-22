National Medal of Honor Heritage Center Grand Opening Celebration

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center officially opened its doors to the public Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people were in attendance including 10 medal of honor recipients.

The grand opening kicked off with a special ceremony to honor armed force members.

And now an era of rich tradition begins.

Chattanooga has place where our war heroes’ legacy can call home.

After years of planning and organizing, the public can now embrace the radiant history of the soldiers who so bravely fought for America’s freedoms.

Everyone in attendance had the opportunity to see Charles H. Coolidge.

The decorated World War II hero that this brand new facility is named after.

“We forget the further away we get from our founding fathers, the more distant our founding is. the more important it is that we pursue remembering” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Gov. Lee believes this visionary center will be influential, “What I really hope it does is inspire a next generation in character, and in valor, and courage, and in recognizing why America is an exceptional nation. I think this a place of inspiration.”

University of Tennessee in Chattanooga ROTC Cadet Samuel E. Fuller felt every bit of that inspiration, “So walking into the Medal of Honor Heritage Center has actually been a pretty incredible experience.”

With so many of those who served and so few who have had the privilege to be a recipient, Fuller understands that this award is more than a piece of medal, “When you look at that medal it is easy to say ‘oh that’s just an award and that’s just an accolade’ but that medal itself tells its own story.”