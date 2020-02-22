Mocs softball on wrong side of Saturday sweep

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw a late five-run lead slip away during a tough 9-6 loss to UNLV in the doubleheader nightcap of Saturday’s action in the Frost Classic held at Jim Frost Stadium.

Chattanooga dropped a 5-2 decision to SIUE in the earlier game on Saturday. Following the pair of losses, UTC drops to 4-7 overall while SIUE improved to 5-0 and UNLV moved to 10-4 in 2020.

- Advertisement -

SIUE 5, CHATTANOOGA 2

HOW IT HAPPENED

INNING SCORE SCORING PLAY VIEW

TOP 1st 0-1 SIUE’s Abby Marrow ripped a two-out RBI single up the middle to bring in Bailey Concatto from second.

TOP 4th 0-3 With runners on second and third with two outs, Amber Storer delivered a two-run single up the middle to extend the Cougars lead.

BOT 6th 1-3 Emma Sturdivant knocks in UTC’s first run with an RBI single through the left side to cut the deficit to two. TWEET

BOT 6th 2-3 After a base running error thwarted the potential tying runs to score, Hayleigh Weissenbach ripped an RBI single to center to score Katie Corum from second. TWEET

TOP 7th 2-5 SIUE plated a pair of insurance runs, one unearned, in the top of the seventh before shutting the door in the home half to earn the victory.

PITCHING RESULTS

TEAM PITCHER RESULT RECORD STAT LINE

SIUE Emily Ingles W 3-0 5IP, 3H, ER, 4BB, 6K

SIUE Lexi King SAVE (1) 2IP, 3H, ER, 2BB, K

CHATT Celie Hudson L 3-2 7IP, CG, 5H, 5R, 4ER, 4K

UNLV 9, CHATTANOOGA 6

HOW IT HAPPENED

INNING SCORE SCORING PLAY VIEW

TOP 1st 0-1 After a strikeout put the second out on the board, Samantha Diaz singled through the right side to give UNLV a 1-0 lead.

BOT 3rd 1-1 Makenzi Grider beat a toss to home off a single from Emily Coltharp to tie the game at 1-1. TWEET

BOT 4th 4-1 Cameren Swafford belted her second career homerun, a three-run shot with two outs, to put Chattanooga up three runs. TWEET

BOT 4th 6-1 Morgan Kazerooni dropped in a pinch-hit, two-run single to right center, scoring Gracey Kruse and Emily Coltharp from second and third, respectively. TWEET

TOP 7th 6-2 A pair of walks and a single led to a bases loaded walk, allowing the first UNLV run to cross the plate in the seventh.

TOP 7th 6-3 With the bases still loaded, Lauren Tycksen singled to left field to bring in the second run of the inning and allow the go-ahead run to reach the plate.

TOP 7th 6-6 Back-to-back singles from Jaclyn Candelas and Julia Vollmer brought in three runs and tied the game off starter Allison Swinford, forcing a pitching change to Kat Thompson.

TOP 7th 6-9 Justine Federe took the second pitch she saw from Thompson over the right-center field fence, scoring three runs and capping off an eight-run last inning for the Rebels.

PITCHING RESULTS

TEAM PITCHER RESULT RECORD STAT LINE

UNLV Charlie Masterson W 3-1 1IP, 4H, 2ER

UNLV Jenny Bressler SAVE (2) 5IP (re-entered), 2H, 3ER, 6K

CHATT Allison Swinford L 1-4 6.2IP, 9H, 8ER, 7BB, 3K

CHATTANOOGA NOTABLES

• Chattanooga drops back-to-back games for the second time this season while suffering its first doubleheader sweep of the season. UTC moves to 4-7 on the year and heads on a month-long road trip beginning next weekend in Charleston, S.C.

• Aly Walker upped her average to a team-high .437 (16-for-37) mark after finishing the day a combined 4-for-6 at the plate. Walker went 3-for-4 with three singles in game one’s loss to SIUE.

• Cameren Swafford belted her second career homerun in Saturday night’s loss to UNLV. For the season, Swafford is batting .348 (8-for-23) with six RBI and sits second on the team with a .519 on-base percentage, drawing seven walks on the year.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga (4-7) heads to Charleston, S.C., for the Holy City Showdown next weekend (Feb. 28 – Mar. 1) before kicking off its annual spring break trip to Clearwater, Fla. (March 6 – 15).

Follow @GoMocsSB on Twitter & Instagram and Chattanooga Softball on Facebook for the most up-to-date information and news regarding Chattanooga softball.