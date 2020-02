DALTON, GA. (WDEF)- The family of Keeslyn Roberts is now offering a $2,000 reward to help locate her.

Roberts’ went missing in January.

- Advertisement -

According to her father, she was last seen in Calhoun, Georgia.

Roberts’ car was parked at at the Flying J gas station in Resca, Georgia. that gas station with all of her belongings still inside.

The community conducted a search party last Saturday.

If you have any information you can contact Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.