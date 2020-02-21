Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts

By TOM HAYS and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) – The jury deliberating in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial has indicated that it is deadlocked on the most serious charges.
Jurors asked Friday if they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on other charges.
After consulting with prosecutors and Weinstein’s lawyers, Judge James Burke told the jury of seven men and five women to keep working toward a unanimous verdict on all charges.
Weinstein’s lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors said no and Burke refused to allow it.
Weinstein is facing charges stemming from allegations that he raped two women and sexually assaulted a third.
Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.
