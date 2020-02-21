Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – February 22nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Freezing Start to the Weekend with Rain Returning Sunday Evening!

Cold morning again back in the low to mid 20’s by Saturday morning. Lots of sunshine again for Saturday with highs back in the low to mid 50’s, right near average.

Overnight lows will dip down near freezing for Sunday morning. Continued dry for most of Sunday with highs back in the upper 50’s. Showers return for Sunday evening with more rain for the following day, Monday.

Temperatures will be milder to start next week, but more cold air is expected later. Wednesday, a cold front pushes through pushing showers and moisture into the area. As temperatures dip down below freezing Wednesday night, there will be a chance for snow mainly in higher elevations.

56 & 35 are our seasonal highs and lows.

