Suspects in gang-related home invasion near Atlanta caught in Hixson

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The manhunt for gang members suspected of killing a 14 year old girl last week in Georgia, ended last night in Hixson.

U.S. Marshal’s agents and Hamilton County deputies arrested Justin Cayne Ramsey and Aubrie Leigh Brown at a home on Dallas Lake Road.

A total of five suspects have now been arrested in the case, all members of the Ghost Face gang.

Investigators in Coweta County say the suspects forced their way into a home on February 11th in Grantville.

They call it a “targeted” home invasion.

Investigators say they restrained a mother living in the home while they searched for a man who lived there.

They didn’t find him and were leaving, when the woman’s 14 year old daughter confronted them with a BB gun.

Investigators say one of the suspects shot Haley Adams in the back and fled in a car.

The girl died later at the hospital.

One of the suspects was the step brother of the man they were looking for at the home.