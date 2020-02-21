Sentence for meth ring leader in Dalton

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A man convicted of heading a meth distribution network in northwest Georgia has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

39 year old Eric Lynn Estrada was convicted in Dalton a couple of weeks ago.

Prosecutors said his group distributed pounds of meth every week that they got from the Atlanta area.

Investigators made an undercover buy at his home.

They then raided it, finding trafficking amounts of drugs, cash and two guns.

They say Estrada was conducting business on his phone.

Estrada had a previous meth conviction 18 years ago.

Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris gave him the maximum sentence today.