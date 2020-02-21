Mocs Wrestling Beats Indiana 26-10

(gomocs.com) The UTC wrestling team scored a 26-10 win over Indiana in McKenzie Arena tonight. The Mocs earned wins in seven of the 10 matches to cap off Senior Night and the dual season. UTC improved to 7-9 overall, while the Hoosiers dropped to 2-10.

Indiana came out with two early wins, including a bonus point at 133, to take a 7-0 lead. Chattanooga responded by taking the next six in a row.

Sophomore Mason Wallace put UTC on the board with a decision at 141. He evened his record at 8-8 after cutting down from 149 midway through the season.

Sophomore Tanner Smith put his No. 23 national ranking on the line against No. 14 Graham Rooks at 149. He improved to a team-best 23-7 with the 12-8 decision.

Sophomore Tyler Shilson snapped a three-match slide with his win at 157. That was followed by sophomore Drew Nicholson posting a major decision at 165.

Sophomore Hunter Fortner almost put the match out of reach with a pin at 174. It was his third pin of the year as has improved to 10-15 overall.

Indiana closed the gap to 19-10 with a win at 184. Senior Rodney Jones clinched the team victory with his major decision at 197. It was Jones’ fifth win in a row, upping his record to 17-9.

Sophomore Grayson Walthall closed out the dual with a nice 6-3 decision over Rudy Streck at heavyweight.

Up next for the Mocs is the Southern Conference Tournament. Action takes place on Sunday, March 8, in Boone, N.C.

Chattanooga 26 – Indiana 10

McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Friday – Feb. 21, 2020

125: No. 22 Liam Cronin (INDI) over No. 16 Fabian Gutierrez (CHAT) (Dec 9-7)

133: Cayden Rooks (INDI) over Wade Cummings (CHAT) (MD 12-2)

141: Mason Wallace (CHAT) over Eddie Bolivar (INDI) (Dec 8-2)

149: No. 23 Tanner Smith (CHAT) over No. 14 Graham Rooks (INDI) (Dec 12-8)

157: Tyler Shilson (CHAT) over Fernie Silva (INDI) (Dec 11-5)

165: Andrew Nicholson (CHAT) over Dillon Hoey (INDI) (MD 11-3)

174: Hunter Fortner (CHAT) over Diego Lemley (INDI) (Fall 4:16)

184: Jake Hinz (INDI) over No. 13 Matthew Waddell (CHAT) (Dec 12-7)

197: Rodney Jones (CHAT) over Nick Willham (INDI) (MD 14-4)

285: Grayson Walthall (CHAT) over Rudy Streck (INDI) (Dec 6-3)