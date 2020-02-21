Mocs Softball Splits Two Games in Frost Classic

CHATTANOOGA — A two-run rally late in the bottom of the sixth helped lift the Chattanooga Mocs softball team to 5-4 victory over Saint Louis in the nightcap of a doubleheader on the opening day of the 2020 Frost Classic inside Jim Frost Stadium Friday evening.

Chattanooga dropped the first game of the Friday twin-bill, 4-3, to Miami (OH) in heartbreaking fashion. UTC moves to 4-5 on the season after the split while Miami (OH) improved to 4-3 and Saint Louis drops to 3-8.

- Advertisement -

Tournament play in the Frost Classic continues tomorrow with a full slate of games beginning at 12:00 p.m.

CHATTANOOGA NOTABLES

· Celie Hudson tossed her 48th complete game of her career against Miami (OH) despite suffering her first loss of the season, falling to 3-1. Hudson recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in the 8.0 inning effort, surrendering just five hits and three earned runs. On the season, the senior has recorded 34 strikeouts in 30.0 innings of work.

· Gracey Kruse belted her first career homerun in Friday’s nightcap win over Saint Louis. Kruse went a combined 2-for-5 with five RBI on the opening day of the Frost Classic. In addition to her homer, Kruse ripped a three-RBI double in game one’s loss to Miami (OH).

· Cameren Swafford had a huge day at the plate on Friday, going a combined 3-for-6 with an RBI including knocking in a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the sixth against SLU. For the season, Swafford is batting .316 (6-for-19) with three RBI.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga (4-5) closes out its play in the Frost Classic tomorrow with a pair of games against SIUE (2:00pm) and UNLV (4:00pm).