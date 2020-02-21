Lady Vols Back on NCAA Tournament Bubble

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s streak of participating in every women’s NCAA Tournament could be in jeopardy again. The Lady Vols have lost five straight games. The late slide comes one year after Tennessee earned one of the last couple of at-large bids into the NCAA Tournament and fell to UCLA in the first round. Tennessee has faced four AP Top 25 teams during this five-game skid. The Lady Vols close the regular season by facing the bottom three teams in the Southeastern Conference standings.

