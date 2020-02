HIXSON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff’s officers are investigating an aggravated assault Thursday night in Dallas Bay.

It happened at a home in the Port Serena neighborhood around 6PM.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton County officials are not releasing any other details at this time.

If you have any information on the case, please call 423-622-0022.