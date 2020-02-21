Con Nooga returns for 13th year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Con Nooga returns for its 13th year at the Chattanooga Convention Center in downtown.

The event started Friday.

- Advertisement -

This convention is a fun and family friendly event.

It has something for people of all ages and doesn’t shy away from anything.

For some attendees, the atmosphere and diversity of the convention are some of the best parts of the experience.

“So me being Uncle Iroh I get to come out and drink tea all day and just hangout with people,” Joseph Wooten said. “Other people get to walk around and enjoy fantastic costumes and the different vendors and just hangout with people they enjoy being around.”

Con Nooga runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.