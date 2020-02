OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Lanes on I-75 northbound are back open after a cargo fire this afternoon.

The fire was called in at around 3 PM.

The incident backed up traffic on the interstate.

It shut down lanes going up White Oak Mountain.

Black smoke could be seen coming off the shoulder.

Responders had to navigate through the traffic to get to the incident.

They were able to get to the fire.

No word yet on the extent of damage or if there were any injuries.