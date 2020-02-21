Beware of people buying trailers/ATV’s over the phone with stolen credit cards

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department is warning businesses about credit card fraud.

The property crimes unit is investigating three attempted thefts from businesses selling trailers and ATVs.

Investigators say the suspect makes the buys over the phone using a fake name and stolen credit card information.

The suspect then drives to the store to pick up the property.

Officers are trying to identify the people who are doing this.

If your business was targeted, contact the Chattanooga Police Department.