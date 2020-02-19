Mom To Mom: Resistance Bands Are a Cost Effective Workout You Can Take Anywhere

Resistance band training is just like training with dumbbells or cables except it’s more cost effective and you can take these anywhere. You can put them in your gym bag, purse, car or wherever.

- Advertisement -

The first exercise you can do are some bicep curls. You want to do about 10 to 12 reps of those. So the great thing about these is that they come in a variety of strengths, you can get light, medium and heavy so they’re great for all fitness levels.

Next set of exercises are kickbacks. You want to do three sets of 15.

Finally, you can do a squat with an overhead press. Do three sets of 15.

These exercises can be difficult but they’re fun. Plus, it’s so easy to do at home. You can buy any resistance bands for under $10 so everybody needs these.

If you have some fun workouts that you do with resistance bands please post them on our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.