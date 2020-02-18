Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – February 19th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cooler Temperatures for the Rest of the Week, with a Shot of Snow Thursday.

Tuesday’s late evening cold front will knock temperatures into the mid 40s for Wednesday morning, with highs in the low 50s. Expect a pleasant day Wednesday while we enjoy dry and cool temperatures with partly sunny skies. Clouds will start to increase towards the late end of the night ahead of Thursday’s weather maker.

Thursday morning, a wintry mix is possible (mainly in the mountains), HOWEVER if temperatures get cold enough, could make it to the valley as moisture is pushed up into the area. Right now, snowfall likely won’t accumulate very much due to temperatures lingering around the upper 30s and low 40s for Thursday. However, if temperatures get cold enough, we could see some higher accumulations. Temperatures will be KEY in this forecast. Highs will reach the low 40’s for Thursday & upper 40s for Friday.

Cold start to Friday and Saturday morning with temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s. Conditions will be dry for these days with an abundance of sunshine. Rain chances return very late Sunday…more likely for next Monday.

55 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows.

