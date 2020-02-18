Vols Edge Vanderbilt 65-61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and clinched a victory by sinking two free throws with five seconds left as Tennessee outlasted Vanderbilt 65-61. Tennessee went on a 12-0 run to grab a 61-48 lead with 2 ½ minutes left before Vanderbilt made a furious rally. The Commodores got to within 63-61 as Saben Lee hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 22 seconds before Bowden put the game out of reach. Tennessee withstood a 23-point performance from Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright. The freshman reserve more than doubled his previous career high of 11.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)