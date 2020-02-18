Sheriff believes body is that of a missing man from last fall

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Sheriff Steve Wilson says a body found on Monday by a hunter was a man who had been missing from last fall.

Robbie Sisson the Third left his home on off Highway 27 in LaFayette and walked into the woods.

He was insulin dependent and left without his medicine.

Authorities searched the area for weeks without finding any trace of him.

The body was found Monday night by a man and his son about 500 yards off the highway.

Walker County authorities believe it is Sisson, but they are sending it to the crime lab for identification and cause of death.