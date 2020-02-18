Representatives of Democratic Presidential Candidates speak at JFK Club meeting.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Several Democratic presidential candidates took the stage Tuesday during the John F Kennedy Club meeting.

Now these weren’t the actual candidates instead, local residents acted as those candidates while representing them.

Each representative gave a five minute speech about why their candidate should win over your vote.

After the speeches, the floor was opened to questions.

All of this comes right before Super Tuesday, that’s coming.

Super Tuesday is the early voting for the primary election.

Overall, the representatives wanted to encourage people to just get out an vote.

“I say one hundred and ten percent, no matter who you are voting for in this election, you have to go out and have your voice heard. It is one of the only unalienable rights you have as a human being in this country,” says Alixandra Thornhill, supporter of Mike Bloomberg.

Super Tuesday is March 3rd