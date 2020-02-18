Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour leg a month after revealing Parkinson’s diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has announced he is canceling his North American leg of “No More Tours 2” to recover from recent “health issues.”

Last month, the rock icon revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, symptoms generally develop slowly over years, and there is no cure.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s**t year,” the legendary rocker said in a statement Monday.

The 71-year-old explained he decided to cancel his farewell tour in order to seek medical treatment in Europe.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks,” he said. “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans.”

The statement said the decision “was made to accommodate fans who’ve been holding tickets for rescheduled shows and have been asked to change plans, some multiple times.”

The legendary rocker’s farewell tour was announced in early 2018 and kicked off that April. However, the former Black Sabbath frontman was forced to postpone the tour last year due to health-related issues.

In 2019, Osbourne fell at his home in Los Angeles and took time off to recover. “I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” he said at the time. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.”

The fall required him to have surgery on his neck, which led to nerve damage and his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. At the time, Osbourne said he was recovering from “an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia,” according to a statement posted to his website.

Despite his ongoing health battles, the rockstar did not rule out a future U.S. tour. “When I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time, ” he said.

His website states that refunds for current ticket holders are available at the original point of purchase.

Osbourne is set to perform again October 23, 2020 in Newcastle, England.