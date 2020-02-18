Mocs Forward Ramon Vila is “Mr Automatic” Scoring in the Paint

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) When it comes to putting the ball in the basket, Mocs forward Ramon Vila is ‘Mister Automatic’.

When the big fella gets the ball in the paint, he’s almost guaranteed to score.

Said head coach Lamont Paris:”I say when he shoots it. Guys it mainly goes in, and there aren’t too many people in the country that say that.”

Vila is hitting 62 percent of his shots, the 13th best shooting percentage in the nation.

Said Vila:”I didn’t know it was number 13 in the country. That’s cool. But since I shoot from inside the paint, maybe I should have a higher one. (percentage)”

Said guard Maurice Commander:”Having a presence like that down low definitely helps our team. We just feel like every time we give him the ball, it’s going to go in the rim.”

So what makes the 6’8, 240-pounder so effective around the basket?

Said Paris:”I think he has a good combination of strength and good foot quickness for a guy of his size around the basket. Then you throw in his touch around there, and he knows what shots he wants to get to, and he has a knack of being able to get to those shots.”

Said Commander:”Being able to use his body and feel the defender out. Then being able to make a quick turn and a hook shot, I think it’s tough to do for a good big. I know a lot of bigs work on that. I think he has got it down.”

Vila understands his importance to the Mocs offense.

Said Vila:”The games I didn’t really play good. We didn’t win. I didn’t have a good game at Furman. We lost. I feel a little responsible for that.”

After some of his power moves for two, Vila enjoys a good flex.

Said Vila:”Yeah especially after an offensive rebound or an and one. I like to flex a little bit. I think it’s good you know because it hypes everyone.”

Said Paris:”Normally when guys would flex, I tell them just get back and play defense. When he does it, I want to come out there and high five him because he has earned that. He has earned that.”