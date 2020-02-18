McKamey Animal Center appreciates girl’s support

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A girl is hoping you will give to the McKamey Animal Center for her birthday instead of giving her a present.

At Owl Cove Boutique off Hunter Road in Ooltewah, there is a donation bin for McKamey. Autumn Perez’s family runs the store.

- Advertisement -

For her 9th birthday she wants people to give to the animal center, instead of giving her presents.

“I really don’t need anything,” Perez said.

She adopted her cat at McKamey and wanted to show her support.

“There are some animals that are suffering of allergies and sickness,” Perez said.

This isn’t the first organization she’s helped on her birthday.

“The first year I donated to TC Thompson and I did the next year and then for the third year I donated to the homeless shelter and then this year I am donating to McKamey,” Perez said.

Over at McKamey, they say donations are critical.

“We rely heavily on support from the community to provide food, toys, cleaning supplies, you name it. We are always in need,” said Mindy Kolin, with McKamey Animal Center.

They appreciate Autumn’s generosity.

“We are starting to see an increase in the numbers of kids that want to give back and Autumn is just an awesome example of someone who came in and found their true love, adopted and then decided to make us their mission to take care of the animals here at MAC. We think it is amazing,” Kolin said.

People will get a shirt after they drop off their donations at the store by Friday. Autumn says it’s all for the animals.

“They can have treats and clothes and toys,” she said.

She will take the donations to McKamey on Saturday.